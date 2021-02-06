Who Has Evan Peters Dated? Two of His Exes Were 'American Horror Story' Co-Stars

Evan Peters and actress Emma Roberts met in February 2012 when they worked together on the movie Adult World. Even though the two were into one another, they did not date during the filming of the movie. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and Evan popped the question with a pink and gold diamond ring over the holidays in 2013.

In an interview with People in 2014, Evan talked about what it was like working with his then-fiancée on American Horror Story: Coven.