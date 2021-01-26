Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Are Keeping Their Relationship Private Even With a Baby

Even though Emma Roberts and her boo, fellow actor Garrett Hedlund, have been pretty quiet about their relationship from the beginning, their relationship is looking even more serious. Not only did the couple welcome a baby boy into the world at the end of 2020, but Emma also posted the first pic of baby Rhodes in early 2021.

After Emma ended her engagement to Evan Peters around the early months of 2019, she was quickly linked to Garrett and the two have been together ever since.