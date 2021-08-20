So, What Just Happened in the 'American Horror Stories' Finale? Here's a Quick Breakdown (SPOILERS)

December of 2021 will make 10 years since American Horror Story made its debut on FX and introduced viewers to the tenants of the Murder House , which has become pretty packed over the last decade.

But the murderous history of the property has only made it more attractive to potential buyers, including Michael (Matt Bomer) and Troy Winslow (Gavin Creel), who buy the Murder House as a project to renovate with their teenaged daughter, Scarlett (Sierra McCormick), in the two-part premiere of the AHS anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories.

It’s been a while since we last saw Scarlett and her now-deceased dads, however, viewers won’t have to wait long to see how the Rubberwoman’s story ends. Here’s what happened in American Horror Stories “Game Over,” explained .

Wait, what just happened? The end of ‘American Horror Stories' "Game Over" explained.

At the beginning of “Game Over,” fans are introduced to Connie (Noah Cyrus) and Dylan (Adam Hagenbuch), a couple who have signed up for an immersive experience at — you guessed it — the Murder House. Unfortunately, they get more than they ask for when a few old friends come out to play and kill them both.

It was at this point that viewers learned that Dylan and Connie are characters in an AHS-themed video game created by a single mother named Michelle (Mercedes Mason), who is desperate to bond with her son, Rory (Nicolas Bechtel), by any means necessary. Sadly, he is not impressed.

He tells Michelle, "The thing that always trips people up in the house is that they don't deal with their human s--t. So they're forced to stay like that, frozen in the house forever."

Source: FX

Despite her attempts at piquing her son’s attention, Michelle is forced to go back to the drawing board, where she meets a realtor. Michelle ultimately buys the Murder House — which costs her $100,000 — despite her son and her ex-husband’s concerns that her obsession is consuming her life.

On Halloween night, Michelle takes a trip to her new home, which she soon learns isn’t her home at all. Upon her arrival, she is greeted by Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), who is just as sad as he was when we left him, as well as Scarlett and her literal partner-in-crime, Ruby McDaniels (Kaia Gerber), who are up to no good as usual. Michelle suggests that if the ghosts deal with their “human s--t,” they can be released from the Murder House once and for all.

Ruby tells Michelle that although some souls would love to leave, "there are others here who have no interest in growth, who embrace how f--ked up we all are. The repetition is the point. The endless nothing filled with pain is the purpose." After this brief exchange, Ruby and Scarlett kill Michelle, leaving Rory without a mother. Well, kind of.

