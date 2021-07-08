The New 'American Horror Stories' Anthology Isn't Season 10 — It Could Be Even Better

The New 'American Horror Stories' Anthology Isn't Season 10 — It Could Be Even BetterBy Jamie Lerner
Jul. 8 2021, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Fans of Ryan Murphy and American Horror Story should be excited, because a brand-new spinoff series is here. In the American Horror Stories anthology series, every episode will be a completely new story with a mostly different cast. We’re getting our favorite spooky sagas in small bites, and we can’t wait.
Now, a new trailer is out for American Horror Stories, and it gives us a sneak peek into what to expect from the new series. We already have chills … and goosebumps. Drawing from the OG American Horror Story, it looks like this new FX anthology series is going to make us cower in fear — but when is its release date?
The new 'American Horror Stories' anthology trailer gives us a look into the cast of the new series.
One thing that makes the American Horror Stories anthology so exciting is the brand-new cast — it’s full of both AHS vets as well as newcomers. Basically, anyone Ryan Murphy thought needs to be part of American Horror Story gets to be part of it, including some singers, Broadway vets, Glee favorites, and queer stars.
Some notable newcomers include Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Paris Jackson as Maya, and Danny Trejo as a terrifying Santa Claus. Can we expect a deadly Christmas episode? Hopefully. There are several other newcomers joining American Horror Stories, and likely some more people who haven’t even been announced yet.
As for returnees, we can expect to see John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Matt Bomer as Michael, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, and a few others. And although no one has confirmed that Evan Peters will be joining the cast, there have been some reports of people seeing him on set as Tate from AHS: Murder House, so we can cross our fingers on that one.
The trailer for the 'American Horror Stories' anthology, which will premiere on FX on Hulu, teases some nightmarish plots.
One of the biggest fan criticisms of the original American Horror Story is that a full season of one concept can feel too lengthy and drawn out. With American Horror Stories, we shouldn’t have that problem, as each story gets just one episode to tell its tale. This also means way more horror, gore, and ghastly atrocities.
Based on the trailer, we can expect a potentially murderous Santa Claus, a venomous snake, demons, ghosts, knives, a drive-in movie theater, and a Mrs. Gore who hates horror, all laced with romance and top-notch storytelling.
We also noticed some callbacks to the original AHS in the form of a visit back to the Murder House with a lesbian love story and a rubber woman, a terrifying pig murderer (à la Coven), and some eery circus shenanigans.
The final spoken line we hear in the trailer is, “There are so many wonderful ways to make people suffer,” which may be a nod to how American Horror Stories will make us suffer (voluntarily of course).
When is the 'American Horror Stories' release date?
According to its newest trailer, American Horror Stories will be released on July 15 on FX on Hulu. This means that we’ll finally get to see who’s going to be in which stories and how those stories will play out. It also means we’ll have some new ways to be frightened, which we definitely don’t mind.
American Horror Stories premieres on FX on Hulu on July 15.