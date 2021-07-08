The New 'American Horror Stories' Anthology Isn't Season 10 — It Could Be Even Better

One of the biggest fan criticisms of the original American Horror Story is that a full season of one concept can feel too lengthy and drawn out. With American Horror Stories, we shouldn’t have that problem, as each story gets just one episode to tell its tale. This also means way more horror, gore, and ghastly atrocities.

Based on the trailer, we can expect a potentially murderous Santa Claus, a venomous snake, demons, ghosts, knives, a drive-in movie theater, and a Mrs. Gore who hates horror, all laced with romance and top-notch storytelling.

We also noticed some callbacks to the original AHS in the form of a visit back to the Murder House with a lesbian love story and a rubber woman, a terrifying pig murderer (à la Coven), and some eery circus shenanigans.

The final spoken line we hear in the trailer is, “There are so many wonderful ways to make people suffer,” which may be a nod to how American Horror Stories will make us suffer (voluntarily of course).