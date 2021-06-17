Paris Jackson Didn't Know Her Mother Until She Was Already 15 Years Old

As the daughter of one of the most famous people on the planet, Paris Jackson has undoubtedly had a strange life. In a recent conversation with Willow Smith, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson opened up about all the insanity she's already experienced in her 23 years. Among the topics that the two covered was Paris' mother , who she didn't have any relationship with for many years.

Paris also said that the two of them look a lot alike.

"It's just cool having her as a friend," Paris said during the interview. "It's cool, getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she really likes. She really likes country and folk, so I sent her some of the stuff I'm working on."

As she explains in the interview, Paris didn't have contact with her mother, Debbie Rowe, for many years. Debbie married Michael in 1996, and the two divorced three years later. Following the divorce, Debbie gave up custody of Paris and Prince, her brother, and they had minimal contact with one another until Paris was 15. Since they reconnected in 2013, though, Debbie and Paris have remained close.

Paris discussed the lingering trauma from her childhood.

In addition to explaining how her relationship with her mother has changed, Paris also discussed how her youth, and specifically her experiences with the papparazzi, gave her trauma that she's still dealing with today. "I experience audio hallucinations, sometimes, with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," she said. "I'll hear like a trash bag rustling, and I like flinch and panic. It's just standard PTSD."

Paris also said that she still has nightmares, and that she doesn't go out much during the day. She's also been undergoing eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, which is commonly used to treat PTSD as well as things like depression and obsessive-cumpulsive disorder.

Source: Facebook

"I do catch it affecting my personal relationships, especially romantic relationships," she said. "PTSD can affect pretty much every aspect of your life. I've just started the healing process. I love EMDR. It's very intense, and it puts you in a very fragile and vulnerable state, but it is a very effective kind of therapy." Living her life in the public eye has also led to some paranoia, and Paris said that anyone who enters her home has to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"It does a lot to your nervous system because you're constantly in fight or flight," she said. "Fight, flight, freeze, collapse. You're constantly walking on eggshells, constantly looking over your shoulder. Like, you have to sit up straight and act right because if you don't, it not only reflects on your reputation, (but also) your family's reputation."

Paris said that the pressure on her eventually led to her to attempt suicide. "A lot of people do feel regret when they try and attempt suicide," she said. "Like, a last-minute regret. There have been times where I did and times when I didn't, where I was upset that it didn't work. "But I can say several years later, that I'm really grateful that it didn't. Things have gotten better."