Madison Beer's Social Media Has Folks Thinking She and Nick Austin Are Dunzo

The couple went public with their affection for one another in March of 2021. Nick featured Madison on his Instagram, which included a four-item post that included a short video of them hugging one another, and the two of them in the bathroom together as Nick shaved his face. Nick wrote the following heartfelt caption:

"I don’t know how I got so lucky. Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my dream girl, my soulmate. Every day with you feels like I'm dreaming, which I might be. I love you. Forever n ever n ever <3."

So why do people think that they've broken up? Judging by the posts, they definitely seem like they're head over heels for one another.