'AHS' Spinoff 'American Horror Stories' Already Has Fans Screaming for More

'AHS' Spinoff 'American Horror Stories' Already Has Fans Screaming for MoreBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 15 2021, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be more American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy introduces spin-off project American Horror Stories.
The show is an anthology series like its predecessor and seems to be calling back to the first season of the show, Murder House. Here's what we know about how many episodes American Horror Stories will be and who is in this iconic cast.
So, how many episodes of 'American Horror Stories' will there be?
Since the show was announced, many have been curious about the plot of American Horror Stories. The regular season of American Horror Story is titled Double Feature and will reportedly feature both mermaids and aliens. Double Feature is currently scheduled for release beginning on August 25, 2021, just a few weeks after the last episode of American Horror Stories airs.
The FX on Hulu spinoff currently has only seven episodes in its first season, but never fear! The show will be released on a weekly schedule, on Thursdays at 12 a.m. EST.
The first two episodes of the show were released on July 15, 2021, and fans have been loving the series' callbacks to its predecessors. Episodes 1 and 2 are titled "Rubber(wo)man Part 1 and 2" and recall Season 1 of American Horror Story when a new family moves into the Murder House.
Who is in the cast of 'American Horror Stories'?
While Ryan Murphy is known for collaborating with the same group of actors for American Horror Story, he's added many new, young faces to American Horror Stories. In the first episode, Ryan Murphy's previous collaborator Matt Bomer (Glee, American Horror Story, White Collar), plays one of the leads, and he's accompanied by Broadway star Gavin Creel (She Loves Me). They round out the parental figures in Episodes 1 and 2.
The young leads highlighted in the first two episodes are Sierra McCormick (who younger fans might remember from A.N.T. Farm on Disney), Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Merrin Dungey, Aaron Tveit, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan, and Belissa Escobedo.
American Horror Stories marks Kaia's acting debut. Broadway fans might recognize Tony-nominee Aaron Tveit (who also guest-starred on Gossip Girl).
American Horror Story alumni featured in upcoming episodes of the show include Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, and Billie Lourd.
Newcomers to the horror anthology who will appear in upcoming episodes include Outer Banks star Madison Bailey, Danny Trejo, Glee's Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro, among others.
It sounds like American Horror Stories will be a great way to bridge the gap between seasons of the original while also giving new life to the stories that made fans excited about American Horror Story in the first place. Ryan Murphy always has plans up his sleeve, and we wouldn't be surprised if American Horror Stories allows him to explore old plots in new ways.
New episodes of American Horror Stories air on Hulu Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. EST.