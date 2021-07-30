Why It's Time to Retire the Murder House in the 'American Horror Story' Franchise

For now, the rumor about the Murder House being set ablaze and burning down once and for all is just that — a rumor. But it might be the best time to finally say goodbye to the Murder House once and for all. It served its purpose in Season 1; it set up a series that still reaches new fans to this day.

The show returns to the Murder House in Season 8. And its presence in the first two episodes of American Horror Stories is perfect in setting up the new series. But at this point, haven't we milked the Murder House for all that it is?

Sure, it's fun to revisit old ghosts that we might have met or heard about in other seasons. But there are so many other ideas and directions to take the show at this point.