Scarlett Is the Newest 'American Horror Stories' Femme Fatale

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of American Horror Stories.

The creators of American Horror Story are bringing us a brand-new series: American Horror Stories. The title is only slightly different, but the new AHS makes a big change — each episode tells a completely different story, similar to the form of shows like Twilight Zone and Black Mirror.

The first story is told in Episodes 1 and 2, and it mirrors Murder House, the first season of the original American Horror Story.