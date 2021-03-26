Evan Peters Will Star as This Notorious Serial Killer in Ryan Murphy's New True-Crime Series on Netflix

Evan Peters Will Star as This Notorious Serial Killer in Ryan Murphy's New True-Crime Series on NetflixBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 26 2021, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Evan Peters is no stranger to playing serial killers, which is exactly why Ryan Murphy chose the actor to play the leading man in the first installment of his new true-crime docuseries that will give viewers an in-depth look at some of the notorious murderers in history.
Recent reports reveal that after playing Charles Manson and Jim Jones in American Horror Story, Evan Peters has been cast as another murderer, and this time, it’s Jeffrey Dahmer.
Evan Peters will star as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix true-crime series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’
In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters will star alongside Niecy Nash, who plays Jeffrey’s neighbor, and Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins, who play Jeffrey’s parents, as a notorious serial killer who got away with murder for decades. Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford will star as two of Jeffrey’s victims.
The series, which was co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be set in the 1960s and tell Jeffrey’s story from the perspective of his victims. Showrunners say that the series will highlight the missteps of the police during the investigation and take a closer look at how Jeffrey’s privilege allowed him to stay a free man for so long.
During Jeffrey’s reign of terror, he murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys over the course of 13 years despite being reported for suspicious behavior by his neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who is played by Niecy Nash in the upcoming series.
Along with sexual assault and murder, Jeffrey was also accused of cannabilism and necrophilia. He was ultimately arrested in 1991 and was beaten to death in jail by another inmate in 1994.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s story is stranger than fiction, which is exactly why this isn’t the first project that’s been created about the serial killer. In the past, Ross Lynch portrayed Jeffrey in My Friend Dahmer and Jeremy Renner starred in the 2002 biopic Dahmer.
With the help of Ryan Murphy, we’re sure that the Netflix docuseries will give a fresh perspective on the murders, but when is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story being released on Netflix?
When does ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ come out on Netflix?
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story does not have a release date yet, but due to Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy’s busy schedule, fans shouldn’t expect to see this true-crime series debut until sometime in 2022.
Earlier this year, along with working on the last season of Pose and a new season of American Crime Story, Ryan announced the return of American Horror Story, in which Evan will also star in a leading role. Ryan has also promised to release two other series as part of his multi-figure deal with Netflix.
Although we may have to wait a while before we know exactly when the Evan Peters-led series will be released, fans are convinced that it will be well worth the wait.
One user wrote on Twitter, “Ross Lynch did a chilling, haunting, portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer. I'll never forget it. But I also know that Evan Peters, who has creeped me the hell out in American Horror Story, will give us something equally ominous and disturbing. No doubt I'll love both performances.”