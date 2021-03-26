Evan Peters Will Star as This Notorious Serial Killer in Ryan Murphy's New True-Crime Series on Netflix

Evan Peters is no stranger to playing serial killers, which is exactly why Ryan Murphy chose the actor to play the leading man in the first installment of his new true-crime docuseries that will give viewers an in-depth look at some of the notorious murderers in history.

Recent reports reveal that after playing Charles Manson and Jim Jones in American Horror Story, Evan Peters has been cast as another murderer, and this time, it’s Jeffrey Dahmer.