Jeffrey Dahmer's Brother Has Changed His Name in Order to Dissociate From Him

The name Jeffrey Dahmer has become infamous. He isn't a movie star, musician, producer, or any type of celebrity within the entertainment world. But, he's a serial killer that garnered a lot of fame because of the unbelievable and horrific crimes he committed in his lifetime. Sometimes known as "The Cannibal Killer," Jeffrey is remembered for killing and dismembering 17 boys and men between the years 1978 and 1991. There'd be times where he'd even eat parts of his victims, hence the name.

Jeffrey seemingly lived a pretty average life before he became a serial killer. He had a family that consisted of his mother, father, and brother. Find out where they are now and how their lives changed when their son was found guilty of more than 15 murders.

He ended up being indicted on 15 murder charges in 1992. He was found guilty and was ordered to serve 15 life terms, which were equivalent to 957 years in prison. In 1994, he died due to injuries from an attack he experienced behind bars.

Jeffrey Dahmer's family includes his mother, father, and brother.

Jeffrey's father and mother are Lionel Dahmer and Joyce Flint. When he was a teenager his parents divorced. Lionel, who is a chemist, wrote a book titled A Father's Story in which he discusses what it was like being the dad to a well-known serial killer. He mentioned that he thinks maybe his ex-wife being on prescription drugs while she was pregnant with Jeffrey could've affected his brain somehow. Lionel also blamed himself for not being enough of an emotional support for Jeffrey.

There's a part in the book where he says maybe chemistry, his line of work, has to do with the way Jeffrey acted. "As a scientist, [I] wonder if [the] potential for great evil...resides deep in the blood that some of us...may pass on to our children at birth,” he wrote. He stayed in touch with his son when Jeffrey was incarcerated and made sure to visit him. His second wife, Jeffrey's stepmom, Shari, did the same. Jeffrey was never married and didn't have kids of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

His mother Joyce really struggled after Jeffrey was convicted and went to jail. She ended up dying by suicide just a few months after Jeffrey was murdered in prison. Joyce left behind a note that read: "It's been a lonely life, especially today. Please cremate me ... I love my sons, Jeff and David.” Joyce called Jeffrey every Sunday while he was in jail. She also expressed in interviews that she'd always love her son.

Article continues below advertisement