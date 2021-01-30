Christopher Scarver, the Man Who Killed Jeffrey Dahmer, Has Become a Poet

Christopher Scarver, the Man Who Killed Jeffrey Dahmer, Has Become a PoetBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 30 2021, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Many movies and TV shows have covered serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s life — including the upcoming Netflix limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — but the man who killed him doesn’t land in the spotlight as much. So, where is Christopher Scarver now?
Where is Christopher Scarver now?
As it turns out, Scarver is still in prison serving multiple life sentences and self-publishing poetry. He last made headlines in 2015 when he spoke to the New York Post about killing Dahmer.
Scarver was sentenced to life in prison for a 1990 murder.
According to the Post, Scarver was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Steven Lohman, a worker at Wisconsin Conservation Corps, in 1990. After getting fired from a job-training program with the corps, Scarver started drinking and hearing voices that called him “the chosen one,” as the newspaper reported.
Scarver then returned to the workplace with a pistol and demanded money from a site manager. When the site manager gave him only $15, Scarver shot Lohman three times.
He was sentenced to life in prison and sent to Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wis.
Scarver killed Dahmer and another inmate in 1994.
After he was arrested in 1991, Dahmer confessed to killing 17 boys and men over a murder spree lasting longer than a decade. The following year, a jury found him sane and guilty in regard to 15 murders, and he was sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences, according to History.com.
Dahmer was also sent to Columbia Correctional Institution, where he would taunt other inmates by fashioning severed limbs out of prison food, according to Scarver. “He crossed the line with some people — prisoners, prison staff,” Scarver told the Post. “Some people who are in prison are repentant — but he was not one of them.”
One Nov. 28, 1994, Dahmer, Scarver, and a third inmate named Jesse Anderson were instructed to clean the gymnasium bathrooms at the prison. With a newspaper clipping about Dahmer’s murders in his pocket, Scarver grabbed a metal bar from the weight room of the gym and confronted Dahmer, as he told the Post. “I asked him if he did those things ’cause I was fiercely disgusted,” he recalled. “He was shocked. Yes, he was. He started looking for the door pretty quick. I blocked him.”
Scarver then struck Dahmer with the bar, crushing his skull. “He ended up dead,” Scarver told the newspaper. “I put his head down.”
Then, Scarver killed Anderson — who was serving a life sentence for the 1992 killing of his wife. He pleaded no contest to the murders and was sentenced to an additional two life sentences.
Scarver writes poetry these days.
As of late, Scarver — who appears to have refuted many details in the Post story — has been spending his free time “writing songs, music compositions, short stories, poetry, and prison policy proposals, as well as creating original art,” according to an Amazon bio. He also wishes to attend college for mechanical and electrical engineering through his American Prisoner Repatriation Act (APRA) initiative, the blurb states.
He has multiple poetry books for sale, including 2015’s The Child Left Behind.