Christopher Scarver, the Man Who Killed Jeffrey Dahmer, Has Become a Poet

According to the Post, Scarver was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Steven Lohman, a worker at Wisconsin Conservation Corps, in 1990. After getting fired from a job-training program with the corps, Scarver started drinking and hearing voices that called him “the chosen one,” as the newspaper reported.

Scarver then returned to the workplace with a pistol and demanded money from a site manager. When the site manager gave him only $15, Scarver shot Lohman three times.

He was sentenced to life in prison and sent to Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wis.