Here's the Real Reason Halsey and Evan Peters Broke Up

Halsey initially expressed her interest in the actor in a since-deleted tweet that read, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….” At the time, the actor was romantically linked and previously engaged to Emma Roberts, but later, Halsey and Evan sparked dating rumors after being seen holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2019.

A source shared, “Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s. A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

The couple confirmed their relationship by appearing together at FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration Halloween party, but in an interview, Halsey revealed that she was trying her hardest to keep their relationship private.

She explained, "A friend of mine — another female artist who has been criticized for dating a lot of people — said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f--king life and ignore what people say about you.' And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships."

Halsey and Evan’s relationship started only a few months after her breakup with her ex, fellow musician Yungblud, who she was seen having dinner with again shortly after her breakup with Evan.