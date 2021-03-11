New Clues About Season 10 of 'American Horror Story' Have Been Revealed

In the last nine seasons of American Horror Story, we have been introduced to killer clowns, camp counselors, cult leaders, and even a few members of the clergy.

OG AHS fans know that Ryan Murphy becomes a master of mystery when it’s time to unveil the theme of the series each year, and a recent post on the show creator’s Instagram has left fans guessing once again. Luckily, the producer has dropped hints along the way that have helped us anticipate what to expect in the upcoming season. So, what’s the theme of Season 10 ?

What is the theme of 'American Horror Story' Season 10?

Over the last few months, Ryan Murphy has used his social media platforms to give fans a glimpse into the upcoming season of AHS, and on March 10, he dropped the biggest clue to date. On Instagram, Ryan posted a photo of Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin locked arm-in-arm on the beach with the caption, “Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten.”

While Ryan’s revelation seems to tell us absolutely nothing, fans speculate that the series will eventually reference Ray Bradbury’s critically-acclaimed novel by the same name, which tells the story of 13-year-old boys who encounter a nefarious character at a carnival.

In the past Ryan has teased that the show’s theme was “weather-dependent” and takes place on the beach, leading fans to suspect that sirens will be referenced in the upcoming season.

Although the series, which was filmed near Cape Cod in Provincetown, Mass., seemed to have tackled the whole circus narrative in Season 4's "Freak Show," showrunners are known to reunite viewers with characters from previous episodes. Reports say that along with Evan Peters, AHS favorites like Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, and Lily Rabe will also return for Season 10.

Lily, who has also been tight-lipped about production, shared that filming the latest season of AHS gave her serious "Murder House" vibes. She told Forbes, “It is wonderful getting into the sandbox again and have Ryan at the helm. I’m excited about this season, and I’m not alone in that. You can feel the energy on set. It’s just like it felt on Season 1.”

Source: Instagram

While fans are delighted to see our old favorites return for the new season, which was filmed under the name “Pilgrim,” Ryan has previously suggested that fans will meet a few new characters in Season 10 as well — including but not limited to Macaulay Culkin's role.

According to Ryan, who announced news that Macaulay would be joining the cast of Season 10 last February, the Home Alone actor’s character is far from average. Ryan told EW, “You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."