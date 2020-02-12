What Is Macaulay Culkin Doing Now? The Former Child Actor Is Settling Down

Macaulay's Bunny Ears Podcast features him interviewing various stars while — you guessed it — he wears bunny ears. Is it random and kind of awkward? Yes. But you know what? It actually works. The accompanying website BunnyEars.com, as Macaulay described to Jimmy Fallon , is "kind of like Goop meets The Onion."

"It's a lifestyle kind of thing — I realized there was kind of a hole in the market of kind of poking fun at it, but at the same time being informative," he told the talk show host in March 2018. (Right about the same time Macaulay joined social media, for the record.)

Check out this article titled, "Exclusive: Macaulay Culkin Interviews The Swarm Of Bees From My Girl." You won't be disappointed.