Source: Getty

Before Brenda Song and Mila Kunis, Macaulay Culkin Married Rachel Miner as a Teenager

Though Macaulay Culkin is best known for his childhood role in the 1990 Christmas comedy Home Alone and for living a life somewhat under-the-radar in the years since, the actor is reinventing himself in 2020. In a cover spread for Esquire, the actor revealed more about himself than he has in decades — from his failed audition for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to wanting to start a family with girlfriend Brenda Song

Before beginning his relationship with the former Disney actress in 2017, Macaulay was in an eight-year relationship with Mila Kunis. Though the couple rarely spoke about their relationship in the press, their romance was still widely publicized. 