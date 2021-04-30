Wyn Reed Starred in a Horror Film When She Was Out on Bail for Murder

The real story of Wyn Reed and what she did while she was out on bail for the death of her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, is stranger than fiction. The crime will be featured on the April 30 episode of the investigative series, Dateline, and it was the subject of the NBC News podcast, Killer Role.

Wyn Reed (real name Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed) was a published author, an aspiring actress, and an advocate for feminism when she was arrested in 2016 in connection for the shooting death of her uncle.