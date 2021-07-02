'Fear Street Part One' Brings LGBTQ+ and Racial Representation to Horror Films

The Fear Street movies are horror novels of the same name by R.L. Stine. If that name sounds familiar, it's probably because he also penned the famous Goosebumps books that pretty much everyone has read at some point.

The Fear Street books are all about these teens dealing with a killer in Shadyside that ends up being because of an evil force, but the Fear Street movies are reinvented, according to filmmaker Leigh Janiak. In an interview with IndieWire , she talks about how queer Black and other underrepresented groups of people are usually killed off early on in these kinds of movies.

"There was a whole swath of people that are underrepresented in horror movies or die very quickly," Leigh said to IndieWire. "That was an exciting part of the trilogy to me and built into why I wanted to make the movies."

She goes on to say that everyone in Shadyside feels like an "other" and, for one reason or another, they have been put down by society. She wanted to highlight that in the films.