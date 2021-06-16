'The Devil Below' Charts the Atrocities Occurring in Shookum Hills — Where Was It Filmed?By Leila Kozma
Jun. 16 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Starring Alicia Sanz and Adan Canto, The Devil Below tells the gripping tale of a group of researchers who set out on a trip to Shookum Hills in the Kentucky's Appalachian Mountains, only to learn that the history of the desolate town is much scarier than originally anticipated.
Netflix's tightly paced horror-thriller charts the unexpected complications the researchers must face in their quest to uncover the murky truth. So, is Shookum Hills a real place?
So, is Shookum Hills a real place? Or is it based on a real place?
The Devil Below chronicles the sheer chaos and atrocity the scientists stumble upon while trying to dig up more information about the strange disappearances that took place in the town of Shookum Hills. The narrative starts to pick up pace after a member of the team first encounters one of the merciless creatures haunting the somber small town. So, does Shookum Hills exist?
As a swift Google search suggests, Shookum Hills is not a real-life location. It's more likely than not that the place does not exist. The Devil Below features multifarious scenes with dense forests, labyrinthine caverns, and other Kentucky sights in the background, which makes it scarily realistic, however.
Some of the filming locations of The Devil Below should be relatively easy to track down, should eager fans decide to visit them in person. According to outlets like The Cinemaholic, the crew likely spent a considerable chunk of time in Louisville, Ky., which was likely the main shooting location. Other shooting locations likely include the sleepy small town of Mount Vernon, Ky., whose house facades reportedly appeared in scenes capturing the public spaces of the fictive town of Shookum Hills, Ky.
Filming reportedly took place in Berea, Ky., a city renowned for its hiking trails and beautiful mountain top views, as well.
The cast of 'The Devil Below' features hotshots like Alicia Sanz and Will Patton.
The Devil Below captures a few scientists' attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery that has long concerned small-town dwellers like Schuttmann (Will Patton), who lost his son because of the enigmatic occurrences.
The team of scientists is spearheaded by Arianne (Alicia Sanz). It also includes people like Shawn (Chinaza Uche), Darren (Adan Canto), Jaime (Zach Avery), and a few others.
The monsters were played by Bayland Rippenkroeger and Christopher Padilla.
Alicia Sanz's name might ring the bell for some. In the past, she appeared in hit Spanish-speaking shows like Gavilanes and Bandolera, and in movies like Billionaire Boys Club. Chinaza has an equally impressive list of credits to boast, having starred in Dickinson and Fear the Walking Dead. What's more, he has a range of forthcoming projects, including Missy, How to Rob, and I Don't Live Today.
Before joining the cast of The Devil Below, Will Patton appeared in popular movies like No Way Out and Armageddon and TV shows like Yellowstone and Swamp Thing.
The Devil Below is available on Netflix now.