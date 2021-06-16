'The Devil Below' Charts the Atrocities Occurring in Shookum Hills — Where Was It Filmed?

Starring Alicia Sanz and Adan Canto, The Devil Below tells the gripping tale of a group of researchers who set out on a trip to Shookum Hills in the Kentucky's Appalachian Mountains, only to learn that the history of the desolate town is much scarier than originally anticipated.

Netflix's tightly paced horror-thriller charts the unexpected complications the researchers must face in their quest to uncover the murky truth. So, is Shookum Hills a real place?