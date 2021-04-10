Where Was 'As Luck Would Have It' Filmed? Here Are the Primary Filming Locations

Hallmark's new romance, feel-good flick As Luck Would Have It premieres on April 10, and it's the perfect movie for spring. The movie follows an American woman named Lindsey who is trying to open a resort in I reland. But the locals aren't convinced that an outsider like Lindsey should do it, or that it's good for their community. Lindsey decides to prove her commitment (and win over a cute Irish guy named Brennan) by joining the annual matchmaking festival.

If you're not gonna watch for the sweet story (and JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech's great performance), then you should at least watch for the sights. As Luck Would Have It is set in Ireland ... but is it actually filmed there?

Where was 'As Luck Would Have It' filmed?

Although a lot of Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada (it's generally cheaper), As Luck Would Have It is, indeed, filmed in Ireland. It seems to have been filmed in several locations, which includes Waterford, Ireland. This is where Lismore Castle (Caisleán an Leasa Mhóir) is located — it's one of the places Lindsey and Brennan go to, and it's the place that Lindsey wants to turn into a resort. Other locations include the Cliffs of Moher and Howth Castle.

Allen was interviewed by the Hallmark Channel and chatted a little bit about how Ireland was such a great location for the film, given the story. Lindsey comes from New York and she's extremely tense because of her high-pressure job. Ireland allows her to relax a little bit and really enjoy the beauty surrounding her. One of those beautiful locations is the Cliffs of Moher, which is one of Allen's favorite places.

The Cliff of Moher is a major tourist attraction that overlooks the Clare coast (FYI, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and The Princess Bride was also filmed here). Lindsey admitted that the Cliffs had a "cold, piercing wind." Indeed, it was pretty cold when As Luck Would Have It was filmed. Allen shared that the production team “[made] it look like the height of summer. I can promise you it wasn’t as we filmed.”

Another location was the Howth Castle, which, interestingly enough, is being purchased by an American company in order to be turned into the hotel (which is the exact same premise as the movie). “I hope that they will, like in the story, maintain a lot of its features,” Allen says.

JoAnna agreed with Allen in that Ireland is the perfect location for a romance movie. “I think Ireland is the perfect setting for any love story. It is so beautiful … the backdrop is miraculous.” She added, “Everything is steeped in tradition and history. It’s really unique and beautiful.” And apparently Allen was a great tour guide: “It’s really nice to get to come over and share his country with him. He’s been a great tour guide,” she said.

