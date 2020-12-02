Here's a Recurring Detail Pretty Much All Hallmark Christmas Movies ShareBy Mustafa Gatollari
It's no secret that the Hallmark Channel is putting a lot of stock in its Christmas movies, why else would the network greenlight some 40 different Yuletide-themed flicks for 2020 alone? And while many write off the movies as being melodramatic, contrived, saccharine ad-buy cash grabs cashing in on the wholesomeness of the holiday season, there are clearly a large number of folks who enjoy them because, well, why else would the channel produce more than three dozen of them in a single year alone?
However there is one criticism of Hallmark Holiday movies that even the most die-hard fans of the genre can agree with and it's that they do tend to be a bit "redundant" and follow more or less the same plot lines. While the same could be said of most dramatic works (The Lion King is basically Hamlet, which is a plotline Billy Shakes borrowed from Norse legend) there are a lot of very similarities between different Hallmark movie titles.
While one can argue "if it ain't broke then don't fix it" approach is working for Hallmark, there are some who have endless fun in highlighting these glaring similarities between films. Twitter user Saturnelia pointed out that the posters for Hallmark Christmas movies are all essentially the same poster.
Whether it's Nostalgic Christmas or Christmas Under the Stars or Christmas in Rome, or A Blue Ridge Christmas or even Holiday Hearts...it looks like whoever they hired in the poster department to design the cover art for the movies really likes the aesthetic of a woman wearing red and a man wearing green.
It didn't take long for users to find even more Hallmark Christmas movies, and Christmas movies in general that follow the same exact design cues. The more you scroll down the thread the more you see other titles that manage to be exactly the same while still being different productions.
Others noted that the holiday flicks don't necessarily feature the most diverse of casts, and delineated the "rubric" for making a Hallmark Christmas movie poster: a white couple wearing red and green, a tree, and some type of glowing light assortment in the background.
To be fair, however, there are plenty of Hollywood production studios that "borrow" poster ideas from one another, too, as evinced in these designs below.
Also, Saturnelia's original post also contained a criticism of Capitalism: pointing out that in this instance it's not exactly the best system for "promot[ing] innovation," and there were several other people who chimed in on that note.
In fact, so many of the plotlines and scenes in the movies echo themselves, that people are even creating their own Hallmark Christmas Movie bingo cards. Some people even throw entire parties surrounding the all-too-familiar film tropes.
And if you're looking to get tipsy after consuming way too much spiked egg nog, then you could partake in the boozy version of a Hallmark Christmas Movie bingo night. Or you could print out these cards provided by another Twitter user, who sounds a little surprised at how quickly they were able to get Bingo on the card they generated.
Cue the jokes from people stating that the "only way" to enjoy Hallmark movies is to do so while under the influence of alcohol. What are your opinions of the movies? Do you love them? Hate them? Love to hate them? Or are they a guilty pleasure that helps to get you in the holiday spirit?