The Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon Is a Nice Surprise for Those Stuck Inside

YouTubeTV is another streaming platform that doesn't currently offer Hallmark in its live TV channel lineup. If you don't have a cable account with the network and you have access to your best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s cable login, that might be your best bet. And if you’re someone who counts down the days to the Hallmark Christmas movie marathon every season, then you probably won't want to miss this one.

The Hallmark Christmas movie marathon airs on the Hallmark channel from March 20-22.