Candace Cameron Bure Is the Undisputed Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies

As we approach the holiday season, there are a few things you know you can count on. You will hear Mariah Carey singing that all she wants for Christmas is you. You will find out about some sort of controversy surrounding the Starbucks holiday cups. And you will see Candace Cameron Bure in a Hallmark movie.

Over the past several years, Candace has officially become the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies. If your TV is tuned to the Hallmark channel during the holiday season, there’s a very good chance that Candace’s face will make an appearance. Here’s some info about all the Hallmark Christmas movies with Candace Cameron Bure .

There are currently eight Hallmark Christmas movies with Candace Cameron Bure. Candace’s Hallmark career started back in 2008 when she starred in Moonlight & Mistletoe . Candace plays a woman named Holly who lives in a small, Christmasy town that is on the verge of bankruptcy. She needs a Christmas miracle. And, spoiler alert: she gets one.

Candace’s other Hallmark Christmas movies vary slightly in subject matter, but the same details are all there: the Full House star plays someone who needs (and gets) a Christmas miracle. There’s usually a small town involved, and Candace’s character more often than not has a Christmas-themed name.

In Christmas Under Wraps , Candace plays a doctor who is stuck taking a position in the (fictional) small town of Garland, Alaska. In Let It Snow , she’s a high-powered business executive and Christmas hater who’s forced to stay in a small town in Maine during the holidays.

A Christmas Detour features Candace playing a hopeless romantic who desperately needs to find a way to the city to meet her fiancé’s parents before her wedding. Journey Back to Christmas is an honest-to-God time travel film wherein Candace’s character is knocked unconscious by a storm caused by the Christmas Comet during WWII and wakes up in the year 2016.

Then there’s Switched for Christmas , in which Candace plays two characters: identical twin sisters Kate and Chris. Both sisters think the other one has it easier and decide to switch places for the holidays. Bet you can’t see where that one’s going!

However, 2018 brought us arguably the best title ever with A Shoe Addict’s Christmas . Candace plays Noelle, the titular shoe addict who becomes locked in a department store overnight. Noelle is visited by her guardian angel and tricked into trying on pairs of shoes that transport her to Christmases past, present, and future in order to learn some big lessons about life, love, and (presumably) shoes.

Finally, this year will feature the premiere of Christmas Town , in which Candace’s character moves to the small town Grandon Falls and learns to once again embrace the magic of Christmas.

Candace has also starred in several non-Christmas-related Hallmark movies. She plays the lead role in the ongoing murder mystery movie series Aurora Teagarden, of which there are currently 11 titles. Candace has also starred in the Hallmark films Puppy Love and Just the Way You Are, neither of which take place at Christmas time.

In a 2017 interview with Southern Living , Candace talked candidly about her partnership with Hallmark. “My TV is on Hallmark nonstop and not just because I’m on it. I genuinely love the Christmas movies that they have on. They are great to sit down and watch or to have on in the background while you’re doing other stuff.” We don’t disagree!

“I have a great partnership with Hallmark,” Candace continued. “They are a great channel that I believe in, and their branding is held up to the values that I try to honor…because I am very picky about what I choose to do that are representative of families and good values. So Hallmark Channel has just been a wonderful partner for me and like I said our branding lines up perfectly. So that’s why I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”