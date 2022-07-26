What Is Candace Cameron Bure's Net Worth? All About the 'Full House' Alum

Post–Full House, Candace landed her next big TV series role in 2009 on the show Make It Or Break It, where she played Summer Van Horne until 2012. She also starred in a handful of holiday films for Hallmark, such as Christmas Under Wraps, Switched for Christmas, and more. In fact, she even earned producer credits for some of these titles.

Candace also signed on as a co-host on The View from 2015 to 2016, but had to leave due to time commitment issues with Hallmark and Netflix's Fuller House.