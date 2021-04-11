Some Are Rooting for Lori Loughlin to Make a Comeback on 'When Calls the Heart'

So, are the rumors anything to go by? Could she make a comeback?

Some Hearties believe that Lori Loughlin might be able pick back up her role as Abigail on When Calls the Heart . Crown Media Holdings, the media production company that owns Hallmark, cut all ties with the actress in March 2019, after news about her involvement in a college admission scheme broke out. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison in August 2020. She was released from FCI Dublin in California in December 2020.

Some fans want Lori Loughlin to make a comeback on 'When Calls the Heart.'

In March 2019, Lori received widespread criticism after it was revealed that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to secure their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, two spots at the University of Southern California. Lori immediately lost her show, Garage Sale Mystery. She was made to leave When Calls the Heart and Fuller House as well. In August 2020, she received a two-month-long prison sentence, which she concluded in December 2020. So, what's next?

Many Hearties have taken it to Twitter to express how much they would like to again see their favorite actress. "When Calls the Heart needs Lori Loughlin back. Great actress. I have not watched since she left. I miss Jack too but Lori needs a job and this is a great group to work with and love her, encourage her and show redemption. I want Lori back!" tweeted @Georgia04375895.

What's more, some of Lori's co-stars also spoke about how much they miss her. In February 2021, Erin Krakow told Fox News that she and Lori remain good friends — and that Abigail's Cafe is yet to be sold off to a new owner.

"Real life Abigail is one of my dearest friends. Her name still hangs on a sign above the cafe. She will always be an incredibly important part of When Calls the Heart. I would love to see her character back in Hope Valley again. We've got a lot more exciting stories that we could tell with her," Erin told the outlet.

Lori has yet to address the latest rumors on social media. It appears that she does not have an active Instagram or Twitter account at present. It's uncertain if she will ever be allowed to return to the show.