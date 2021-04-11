Logo
Lori Loughlin
Some Are Rooting for Lori Loughlin to Make a Comeback on 'When Calls the Heart'

Apr. 11 2021

Some Hearties believe that Lori Loughlin might be able pick back up her role as Abigail on When Calls the Heart. Crown Media Holdings, the media production company that owns Hallmark, cut all ties with the actress in March 2019, after news about her involvement in a college admission scheme broke out. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison in August 2020. She was released from FCI Dublin in California in December 2020.

So, are the rumors anything to go by? Could she make a comeback? 

Some fans want Lori Loughlin to make a comeback on 'When Calls the Heart.'

In March 2019, Lori received widespread criticism after it was revealed that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to secure their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, two spots at the University of Southern California. 

Lori immediately lost her show, Garage Sale Mystery. She was made to leave When Calls the Heart and Fuller House as well. In August 2020, she received a two-month-long prison sentence, which she concluded in December 2020. So, what's next? 

is lori loughlin coming back to when calls the heart
Many Hearties have taken it to Twitter to express how much they would like to again see their favorite actress. 

"When Calls the Heart needs Lori Loughlin back. Great actress. I have not watched since she left. I miss Jack too but Lori needs a job and this is a great group to work with and love her, encourage her and show redemption. I want Lori back!" tweeted @Georgia04375895

What's more, some of Lori's co-stars also spoke about how much they miss her. In February 2021, Erin Krakow told Fox News that she and Lori remain good friends — and that Abigail's Cafe is yet to be sold off to a new owner. 

"Real life Abigail is one of my dearest friends. Her name still hangs on a sign above the cafe. She will always be an incredibly important part of When Calls the Heart. I would love to see her character back in Hope Valley again. We've got a lot more exciting stories that we could tell with her," Erin told the outlet. 

Lori has yet to address the latest rumors on social media. It appears that she does not have an active Instagram or Twitter account at present. It's uncertain if she will ever be allowed to return to the show. 

Could Abigail return on 'When Calls the Heart'?

When Calls the Heart went on a brief hiatus in March 2019 before returning to Hallmark with two jaw-dropping episodes in May 2019. Despite what some fans may have hoped for, the show didn't address Abigail's departure directly. Instead, Erin Krakow, the actress playing Elizabeth Thatcher, described what had happened to Abigail in a letter-writing scene. 

"We never know how life will turn," Elizabeth wrote. "It's been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back east. True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to take care of her. Abigail is much more than a friend. She’s family and I will miss her and Cody deeply. We all will. But we must get by as best we can." 

Not to mention, in an February 2021 interview with ET Canada, Erin shared that she would love to see Abigail return to When Calls the Heart.

"From your lips to God's ears, I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley," she said. "And I still think there are a lot of beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let's hope."

The plot would certainly allow Abigail to return to the show — and we know at least one of Lori's When Calls the Heart co-stars would love to see it happen — but will Lori be able to clear her name? There's only one way to find out. 

Catch new episodes of When Calls the Heart every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark. 

