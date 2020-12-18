Who Actually Owns the Hallmark Channel?

Throughout the year, the Hallmark Channel offers viewers original programming, including When Calls the Heart, Home and Family, and Good Witch. But, let's be honest, the network is most famous for its original romantic Christmas films.

In 2020, the networks under the Hallmark umbrella upped the ante and provided the public with a whopping slate of 40 original Christmas-themed movies. While Lifetime and Netflix are also well-known for holiday content, neither came close to meeting this number.