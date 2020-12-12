Hallmark's Filmed Tons of Flicks in Canada, Including 'A Glenbrooke Christmas'

Hallmark Movie & Mysteries has had one of its most prolific production years ever filming movies in 2020. Now while a lot of people might turn their noses up at the flicks and point out they not only have more or less the same plot lines, but also movie posters , folks seem to love them around this time of year — which explains why the network is making so many of these films. A Glenbrooke Christmas follows the network's same cinematic tradition, and viewers want to know, where was it filmed ?

So where was 'A Glenbrooke Christmas' filmed? Canada!

Just like Christmas in Evergreen and many other titles, A Glenbrooke Christmas was filmed in The Great White North. Unlike the idyllic little town in CIE, much of the production for AGC took place in Vancouver. Actresses Lisa McFadden and Latonya Williams both shared picturesque photos of beautiful Vancouver landscapes, tagging the location while on location for the film.

Another photo of Latonya and co-star Antonio Cupo has been circulating the internet and shared by holiday movie stans on social media. The actors are in firefighter attire enjoying the scenic Vancouver landscape around them.

LaTonya Williams shared this pic of herself and Antonio Cupo from the set of A GLENBROOKE CHRISTMAS, filming now in B.C. for Hallmark.



This is Williams second holiday movie of the season. She's also a part of Lifetime's A MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS.



📸 https://t.co/wtaJWFc2tR pic.twitter.com/bB3EcnVSa8 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 24, 2020

Meghan Trainor fans were also stoked to see that the pop singer would be providing tunes for the flick with her cover of Winter Wonderland being used to help promote the film in its trailer. The film stars Antonio and Autumn Reeser, who also starred in Hallmark's I Do, I Do in 2015. The actor wrote online that he was excited to be acting in another project with his co-star.

He wrote on Instagram: "TEN years and 3 amazing @hallmarkmovie experiences together. @autumn_reeser #love Second pic is 6 years ago to the day!!"

My heart explodes with joy when I see stuff like this! My cover of Winter Wonderland is featured in the promo for #AGlenbrookeChristmas🎁❤️ premiering December 12th at 10pm/9c on @hallmarkmovie 😍🎄 SO COOL😭😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/FZFD5EwhZg — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) December 9, 2020

Everyone on set seemed to have been getting in the Christmas spirit well before the premiere of the movie, too; they were constantly sharing festive group selfies and pictures from their work on set. Which is kind of the entire point of Hallmark holiday movies, right? It would kinda stink to find out that the cast hates each other and are a bunch of Scrooges off camera, but it certainly looks like their spirits are all holly jolly.

Even though filming took place in the fall, again, this is Canada we're talking about, which means the threat of snowfall is lurking around every corner. As with any major film project these days, there are strict COVID-19 protocols being taken day in, day out on set. Many movies and TV shows have to hire specially trained coronavirus compliance workers to maintain a healthy atmosphere on set and to mitigate potential exposure.