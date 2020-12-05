'Christmas in Evergreen' Has Duped Audiences With a Dirty Location Lie

There's no shortage of Hallmark Christmas movies, especially in 2020, when at least a whopping 40 new holiday-themed flicks are set to air on the network. While they and their marketing strategies are the subject of ridicule for folks who notice some glaring trends between the titles, there's a sizable demographic of folks who are enamored with the movies and would like to know more about them. Like folks who are wondering where Christmas in Evergreen is filmed.

Where was 'Christmas in Evergreen' filmed? Not Vermont.

I know, it's a sad and vile lie of the movie business: Not everything is filmed on the actual location where a movie is set. In some cases, it's pretty evident: Phone Booth is clearly shot in Los Angeles and not New York City; Moon was actually filmed in a place more lonely and depressing than outer space: London.

Source: Hallmark

Article continues below advertisement

Christmas in Evergreen takes place in Evergreen, Vt., which is a fictitious town. No big deal, though, plenty shows make up fake towns in real states. (Although I do admit it took me forever to discover Pawnee from Parks and Recreation didn't actually exist, as hard as that is for me to admit.) But here's the thing: CIE is also not shot in Vermont. It's actually filmed in another country entirely.

No, the production team didn't pull a Cold Mountain and make a movie about North Carolina in Romania, but they did move slightly up North from the Maple Syrup state to another area famed for its sweet tree nectar: British Columbia, Canada. I know, any Christmas in Evergreen movie is now officially ruined for you and you'll never be able to watch it again knowing that Justin Trudeau's country had something to do with producing it.