Hallmark's 'Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing' — Visit the Picturesque Holiday Town!

Hallmark is spreading holiday joy with the release of yet another feel-good movie, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing. This marks the fourth installment in this Christmas series, which continues to follow the lives of these friends in the town of Evergreen.

The film's logline gives a glimpse into what it's about: "As Michelle's wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot."