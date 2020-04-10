'When Calls the Heart' Fans Are Either "Team Nathan" or "Team Lucas"By Allison Cacich
It’s been two years since Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton lost her husband, Jack Thornton, in a landslide at a Mountie training camp on When Calls the Heart, and the schoolteacher is now smack-dab in the middle of a love triangle on Season 7.
The young mother finds herself developing feelings for both Nathan Grant, a new Mountie in Hope Valley, and Lucas Bouchard, who owns the saloon in town. (Wait… is this actually an episode of The Bachelor?) Based on social media comments, it sounds like fans are ready for Elizabeth to make a choice.
Who does Elizabeth end up with on 'When Calls the Heart'?
Unfortunately, we still don’t know which suitor Elizabeth picks, but on the April 5 episode, she took a big step in her relationship with Lucas. The mysterious businessman invited the brunette beauty to attend a book reading by writer Virginia Woolf in Union City, which required the duo to stay overnight in a hotel.
"I’m worried if I say yes to Lucas he’ll get the wrong idea," Elizabeth admitted to Rosemary, also acknowledging that she was anxious about what Nathan would think. Ultimately, she agreed to go with Lucas as long as he understood that it wasn’t a date.
That didn’t stop him from revealing his intentions at dinner, telling Elizabeth that he moved to Hope Valley in search of stability and would like to start a family. When the pair returned home, Nathan couldn’t hide his displeasure at seeing them together.
Though the events of the episode certainly seem to indicate that Lucas is the frontrunner for Elizabeth’s affections, a description for the April 19 episode hints that there’s trouble ahead. (WARNING: Mild spoilers for Season 7, Episode 9.)
"Elizabeth feels betrayed by Lucas, but helps him get the oil company's records from Gowen," a mini summary reads. It also states: "Elizabeth and Nathan try to resolve their differences."
It looks like we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see who Elizabeth chooses.
What happened to Jack on 'When Calls the Heart'?
The attractive police officer was written off the show at the request of the actor who played him. "Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me," Daniel Lissing, who had been with the series since Season 1, explained during a Facebook Live in 2018.
"I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to [co-stars Erin Krakow and Lori Loughlin] and they were nothing but supportive of me," he added, declining to give more details. "To think that I would play a character like Jack on an American TV show is beyond anything I could've ever imagined."
In that same Facebook Live, Lori — who played Abigail Stanton on the drama until she was kicked off following her arrest in the college admissions scandal — noted, "We are actors, and actors have contracts and sometimes contracts expire and you have a choice to make… Dan has chosen to move on, we respect that."
New episodes of When Calls the Heart air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.
