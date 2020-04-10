'When Calls the Heart' Fans Are Either "Team Nathan" or "Team Lucas"

It’s been two years since Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton lost her husband, Jack Thornton, in a landslide at a Mountie training camp on When Calls the Heart, and the schoolteacher is now smack-dab in the middle of a love triangle on Season 7.

The young mother finds herself developing feelings for both Nathan Grant, a new Mountie in Hope Valley, and Lucas Bouchard, who owns the saloon in town. (Wait… is this actually an episode of The Bachelor?) Based on social media comments, it sounds like fans are ready for Elizabeth to make a choice.