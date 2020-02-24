We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Abigail Stanton Is Officially a Thing of the Past on 'When Calls the Heart'

Nearly a year after Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in the college admissions scandal, the actress’ former TV show, When Calls the Heart, returned for a seventh season on Feb. 23.

Due to the 55-year-old’s arrest in March 2019, the hit Hallmark series took a two-month hiatus in order to remove Lori’s character, Abigail Stanton, from the remainder of Season 6 — which had already begun airing when the Full House alum was taken into custody on fraud charges.

Has the family drama successfully moved on since her abrupt exit? Here’s a quick recap of how the show handled Lori’s firing on screen.