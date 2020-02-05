We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Has Been Sentenced From the "Varsity Blues" College Admission Scandal?

Secrets, lies, and cover-ups exposed! 

The new documentary, College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues, will take a closer look at the bombshell scandal that led to the arrest of more than 30 parents after they were charged with cheating the system and paying large sums of money to get their children into college. 

“I know that the college admissions system is rigged ... because I helped rig it,” a hidden figure states in the upcoming investigative documentary, which will be released on Reelz. The special promises that "the celebrities were only the beginning of this scandal,” which led to the arrest of well-known actors Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and many high profile figures.