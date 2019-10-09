Lori Loughlin Might Be Facing a Worse Sentence Than Felicity Huffman

Lori Loughlin may be facing a harsher sentence than Felicity Huffman, in light of new information provided by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, the top prosecutor on the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal. Felicity faces a 14-day sentence for paying $15,000 to have someone correct answers on her daughter's SAT exam. Lori's part in the scandal was about 33 times greater, leading to the question, when will Lori Loughlin be sentenced?

What did Lori Loughlin do wrong? It's unlikely that you haven't heard of the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal, but, just in case, here's a recap. In this criminal scandal, a man named Rick Singer created his own "life coaching and college counseling company." Except it wasn't counseling. It was actually a money laundering scheme and wealthy parents paid him to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and falsify records to make them look like top athletic recruits.

Source: GETTY IMAGES

Several colleges were affected, from Yale to Georgetown. In Lori's case, she is accused of paying $500,000 to get her two daughters (Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade) classified as crew recruits for the University of Southern California. Lori is one of dozens of parents who were charged, but she is one of the few parents who paid so much. Most of Rick's clients paid him between $15,000 like Felicity and $75,000.

Source: GETTY IMAGES

When will Lori Loughlin be sentenced and will she go to prison? Lori's next court date is set for Jan. 17, 2020 so we may not see a sentence for a while. However, it does seem that Lori is likely heading for some prison time. Felicity may have only got 14 days in prison, but other parents in the scandal have not had such light sentencing, especially if they paid more for their children to be recruited.

Devin Sloane, for instance, paid $250,000 to Rick, which is half of what Lori paid. He had Rick fake that his son was a champion water polo player, similar to how Rick faked that Lori's daughters were champion rowers, despite never having been on a crew team.

Source: GETTY IMAGES

Just like how Rick posed Lori's daughters on rowing machines to make them look like experienced rowers, he also made Devin's son pose in the family pool with water polo equipment so he could doctor the photos to look like he was on a water polo team. Rick also bribed the water polo coach at the University of Southern California to help get Devin's son into the college.

Because of the scandal, Devin now faces four months in prison as well as a $95,000 fine and 500 hours of community service. Judging by the precedent, we can expect that Lori may face something similar or worse.

Source: GETTY IMAGES