Does Hulu Live Give You Access to the Hallmark Channel?

But, users have a tendency to get cold feet before they can eliminate themselves from the cable equation. Whether it's live sports, a show that you can't wait months to see, or a channel that doesn't have much of a presence on streaming sites, there are a lot of hesitations that prevent people from parting with cable.

The Hallmark Channel has a huge following of diehard fans. From cheesy original holiday movies, to pastoral feel-good shows, the network is a must-have for a lot of people.