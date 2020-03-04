Lil Dicky's New Show 'Dave' Will Be Out on Hulu Before You Know It

According to the show's website, the new series is "centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world."

The site continues: "The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, known as Lil Dicky on stage."