dave-on-hulu-1583276609240.PNG
Source: Instagram

Lil Dicky's New Show 'Dave' Will Be Out on Hulu Before You Know It

There's always excitement around the release of a new TV show, and that's exactly the case with FXX's newest series, Dave. American rapper David Burd, better known as Lil Dicky, plays aspiring rapper Dave in the upcoming comedy. Since all the promotion and hype around the series, eager viewers are curious to know when the show will become available to watch, specifically on Hulu. Here's everything we know about the release so far!

When does 'Dave' come out on Hulu?

Luckily for fans, Dave will premiere its pilot episode on FXX on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. However, the day after that, Thursday, March 5, the show will be available on Hulu through FX's new FX on Hulu concept.