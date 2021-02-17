Lori Loughlin May Divorce Mossimo Giannulli — Reports Say 'Marriage Is in Shambles'

The truth is, both Loughlin and Giannulli are in a vulnerable place. Loughlin who has served her sentence, is awaiting for Giannulli to be released from prison. However, with the distance between the couple as well as the public scrutiny, there is no telling what could happen once Giannulli becomes a free man.

With that in mind, Celebrity Insider reports that the couple's marriage is in trouble. The site reports, "Their marriage is in shambles and there is a chance that they may not reunite once Giannulli is released from prison."

And truth be told, anyone could have seen this coming. After all, the amount of backlash they received from the scandal is not something anyone can bear and the amount of stress they've been under is unimaginable.

Not to mention, the site shares that the couple sold their mansion as the scandal was at its height, and Loughlin lost her role in When Calls the Heart along with other gigs under the Hallmark umbrella.