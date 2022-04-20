GAC, which stands for Great American Channels, will also be developing original content with Candace's production company, Candy Rock Entertainment. In a statement made about her move, Candace said, "I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch."

It's no secret that Candace is deeply religious. In her Instagram bio, she refers to herself as a "sister in Christ" and religiously posts about her relationship with God.