Here Are 10 of the Best LGBTQ+ Christmas Movies to Watch During the Holidays

In this movie, Phylis and Bill Mitchell (Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams) want their sons Mike and Brandon home for Christmas so they can all enjoy the holiday together. Everything seems to be going fine until the brothers find out that their parents want to sell the family home. For Brandon, this is especially hard because he and his husband Jake are trying to adopt a child. The stress of it all could be too much to deal with.

Watch on The Hallmark Channel and Amazon Prime.