LGBTQ Holiday Rom-Com 'Single All the Way' Was Filmed in This Quebec Metropolis

In 2021, Netflix released its first-ever LGBTQ holiday romantic comedy. The festive flick, titled Single All the Way, centers on two best friends — Peter (Michael Urie) and Nick (Philemon Chambers) — as they visit Peter's family for Christmas.

However, there's a catch: Peter is tired of his family bothering him about not setting down with anyone, so he convinces Nick to pretend to be his boyfriend to get his family off his back. Ah, a classic case of the fake relationship trope.