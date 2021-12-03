LGBTQ Holiday Rom-Com 'Single All the Way' Was Filmed in This Quebec Metropolis

LGBTQ Holiday Rom-Com 'Single All the Way' Was Filmed in This Quebec MetropolisBy Allison DeGrushe
In 2021, Netflix released its first-ever LGBTQ holiday romantic comedy. The festive flick, titled Single All the Way, centers on two best friends — Peter (Michael Urie) and Nick (Philemon Chambers) — as they visit Peter's family for Christmas.
However, there's a catch: Peter is tired of his family bothering him about not setting down with anyone, so he convinces Nick to pretend to be his boyfriend to get his family off his back. Ah, a classic case of the fake relationship trope.
When the pair arrive in New Hampshire, they discover that Peter's mother, Carole (Kathy Najimy), wants to set her son up on a blind date with her attractive spinning instructor James (Luke Macfarlane). Does the plan work? Do Peter and Nick fall in love for real? You'll have to watch to find out!
Single All the Way is one of the only films that celebrate LGBTQ love during the holiday season. The story offers viewers a chance to bask in the feeling of uniting with family in a small town, which fuels our curiosity about where the feel-good movie was filmed. If you're interested in learning the filming locations of Single All the Way, keep reading as we investigate!
Where was 'Single All the Way' filmed?
In late March 2021, filmmaker Michael Mayer, writer Chad Hodge, and the entire cast and crew of Single All the Way set off to film in Canada. Throughout the shoot, production mainly shot in and around Montreal — a city located in Quebec.
Per the film's official IMDb page, most scenes were filmed in Pointe-Claire. Funnily enough, Single All the Way was filmed in the same Point-Claire neighborhood as the Disney Plus Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone.
One specific area the production filmed at was the Beaconsfield Golf Club.
The Cinemaholic reported that Single All the Way was also shot in Los Angeles, Calif. With the earlier half of the film set in the City of Angels, it's only fair that production occurred there as well.
Viewers are ecstatic to see LGBTQ representation in a holiday movie.
Single All the Way is Netflix's first attempt at a holiday movie featuring an LGBTQ relationship, and viewers love the representation.
"Single All The Way was such a cute movie," one Twitter user said. "Kinda refreshing to have an LGBTQ+ Christmas movie that didn't involve problems with coming out or anything."
Another Twitter user wrote, "Single All the Way was exactly the type of movie I expected it to be. And with that said, it was cute, and I enjoyed it. please keep giving us more LGBTQIA+ representation in all types of movies and shows."
With three classic rom-com tropes including a fake relationship, friends to lovers, and only one bed available, it's obvious this movie will have a place on Christmas movie marathon lists for years to come.
Single All the Way is now streaming on Netflix.