A 19th Century Estate Stands in for the Dun Dunbar Castle in ‘A Castle for Christmas’By Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 29 2021, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
Just in time for the holidays, Netflix released its new festive flick, A Castle For Christmas. The story follows Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), an American best-selling author who flees to Scotland to avoid the turmoil caused by her latest novel. While traveling through the country, Sophie falls in love with a Scottish castle.
When Sophie decides to purchase it, the castle’s current owner and Duke of Dunbar, Miles (Cary Elwes), is not too pleased; thus, the two get off to a bad start. However, with Christmas cheer surrounding the pair, a budding romance overthrows their disdain for each other (all the while fulfilling our enemies-to-lovers dream).
Directed by Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary, The Goldbergs), the heartfelt tale takes viewers to a majestic setting, and, like Sophie, we are just as captivated by the beauty of her new hometown. So, if you're curious to know about the filming locations of A Castle For Christmas, we've got you covered.
Where was 'A Castle For Christmas' filmed?
If you're just as enthralled by Sophie's surroundings as we are, then we think you should know that A Castle For Christmas was filmed on location in Scotland — how cool!
The majority of filming took place in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. Per The Cinemaholic, a few scenes took place at the Edinburgh Airport, and the castle sequences featured a well-known property located in South Queensferry.
"The principal photography took place in and around the estate of Dalmeny House, a Gothic revival mansion situated in the town of South Queensferry that lies to the west of Edinburgh," the publication noted. "The mansion was designed by the famed English architect William Wilkins and was completed in 1817. The property is situated in an engrossing wooded park that offers a view across the Firth of Forth."
Though the romantic comedy wasn't filmed during the winter, with the help of fake snow and Christmas decorations, the Dalmeny House — or, as movie viewers know it, the Dun Dunbar Castle — succeeds in producing the charm of the holiday season!
Besides the Dalmeny House, the project also filmed a few bits at the luxurious structure known as the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.
The production also traveled to East Lothian, a town that borders Edinburgh and is known for its tourist attractions, including the many gorgeous castles and impressive beaches scattering the land. While there, most of the flick was filmed at the Tantallon Castle, "a ruined 14th-century fortress that faces the estuary."
The Cinemaholic continued, "The castle was built by William Douglas, 1st Earl of Douglas. Because of its unique construction that opens its three sides to the sea cliffs, the castle attracts a sea of visitors."
Native Scots aren't too thrilled with the movie.
Though Netflix claimed A Castle For Christmas gave viewers "the most accurate depiction of Scotland ever seen on screen," that's far from the truth for Scotland natives. Many took to social media to air their thoughts about their and their country's portrayal in the film, and several individuals were displeased.
"Every actual Scottish person in A Castle for Christmas deserves a Nobel Prize for keeping a straight face whenever Cary Elwes talks," one user wrote.
"Was there a Scottish writer involved in A Castle for Christmas? The accents and dialects are all over the place, no one corrects the American when she says 'Edinbro,'" another declared.
A Castle For Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.