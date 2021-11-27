There's Only One Location That Could Give 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' That Winter Glow

It's the holiday season once more, and the Liddle's are back!

Lifetime's third installment of the Liddle saga is here to ring in some cheer. The first film in the franchise, Merry Liddle Christmas, followed musician-actress Kelly Rowland as Jacquie Liddle, a successful tech entrepreneur whose messy family drama takes over her holidays. She also begins to fall for the mysterious neighbor next door, which sets off a series of events that lead to more movies!