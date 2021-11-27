There's Only One Location That Could Give 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' That Winter Glow

There's Only One Location That Could Give 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' That Winter GlowBy Anna Garrison
Nov. 27 2021, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
It's the holiday season once more, and the Liddle's are back!
Lifetime's third installment of the Liddle saga is here to ring in some cheer. The first film in the franchise, Merry Liddle Christmas, followed musician-actress Kelly Rowland as Jacquie Liddle, a successful tech entrepreneur whose messy family drama takes over her holidays. She also begins to fall for the mysterious neighbor next door, which sets off a series of events that lead to more movies!
The most recent installment of the saga, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, follows Jacquie and her husband Tyler preparing for the arrival of their first child. Although the film is coming out in time for the holidays, it was filmed months in advance. Where did the Lifetime film get that perfect snowy atmosphere? Here's the scoop.
Where was 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' filmed?
Like many film production companies, Lifetime has its favorite sets, so it should be no surprise that the rest of the Merry Liddle Christmas franchise has been filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Many scenes from all three of the Liddle family movies were shot in the studio, Liddle Road Productions II Ltd, which is located on 1950 Franklin Street.
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding was also filmed on location at The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa in Victoria, British Columbia. While we don't know yet if Merry Liddle Christmas Baby has surprise elements in the story that would require filming on location, The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa is a real urban resort community that superfans of the prequel flick can visit!
Rumor has it that several scenes for Merry Liddle Christmas Baby were shot in Vancouver, which has been nicknamed "Hollywood North" for its popularity with American cinema. Shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Riverdale, Batwoman, The Haunting of Hill House, Lucifer, and Supernatural have all been filmed in Vancouver!
Kelly Rowland would love to see a fourth installment of the 'Merry Liddle Christmas' franchise.
In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Kelly dished on the Merry Liddle Christmas franchise ahead of the release of Merry Liddle Christmas Baby. Kelly said, "I think that everyone loves this family. I think they’re very relatable."
She added, "If we can keep sharing these stories with people, why not? I would love to, and I love being around my family cast. They’re so much fun, and we have a great time. There are so many stories that we can tell.
Kelly also described how her character Jacquie is feeling about getting ready to be a mom. "She’s a bit of a control freak. She’s trying to plan it out to perfection and things with her family and with pregnancy, which she’ll realize it’s really out of her control."
Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Merry Liddle Christmas Baby airs on Nov. 27, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.