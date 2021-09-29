Bring on the Holiday Cheer! Lifetime Announces Its 2021 Christmas Movie Lineup

Bring on the Holiday Cheer! Lifetime Announces Its 2021 Christmas Movie LineupBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Sep. 29 2021, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
The holiday season is just around the corner, and that means our favorite networks will be airing their new lineup of Christmas movies.
Seriously, who doesn't get lost in the winter wonderland love stories? Or dream of living in a small town filled with yuletide cheer?
Well Christmas lovers, Lifetime has officially announced their 2021 lineup of holiday films. The network will air 35 new original movies — their biggest season yet — featuring Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry, Reba McEntire, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and more. Find out more about the full lineup of annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming below.
Lifetime announced its 2021 Christmas movie lineup!
Grab a cup of hot cocoa because Lifetime has 35 new movies that are a total must-watch. Kicking off their Christmas programming event on Nov. 12, An Ice Wine Christmas follows a sommelier who travels back to New York to take part in her hometown's annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival.
If you're hoping to listen to some holiday tunes this season, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune will air on Nov. 26 and follows an estranged singing duo who agree to reunite for their daughter's charity concert.
A High School Musical reunion is happening on Dec. 12 when Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman star in A Christmas Dance Reunion. The film follows an attorney who returns to a resort that she used to visit as a kid. There, she reunites with her former dance partner at the annual Christmas Dance.
Melissa Joan Hart is heading out west in Mistletoe in Montana, airing on Dec.17. As the owner of a midwestern ranch, she ends up falling for a guest who is visiting with his kids.
Check out the full lineup of Christmas and holiday films below.
Lifetime's Christmas and Holiday movie lineup:
An Ice Wine Christmas: 11/12
A Picture Perfect Holiday: 11/13
Dancing Through the Snow: 11/19
You Make It Feel Like Christmas:11/20
Baking Spirits Bright: 11/21
Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune: 11/26
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby:11/27
Miracle in Motor City: 11/28
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion: 11/29
Saying Yes to Christmas:11/30
Match Made in Mistletoe: 12/1
A Christmas Village Romance: 12/2
A Christmas Dance Reunion: 12/3
Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas: 12/4
My Favorite Christmas Melody: 12/5
Secretly Santa: 12/6
Christmas Movie Magic: 12/7
Christmas With a Crown: 12/8
A Fiancé for Christmas: 12/9
Holiday in Santa Fe: 12/10
The Holiday Fix Up: 12/11
People Presents: Blending Christmas: 12/12
Maps and Mistletoe: 12/13
Ghosts of Christmas Past: 12/14
The Enchanted Christmas Cake: 12/15
Christmas by Chance: 12/16
Mistletoe in Montana: 12/17
Toying With the Holidays: 12/18
Under the Christmas Tree: 12/19
Candy Cane Candidate: 12/20
The Christmas Ball: 12/21
It Takes a Christmas Village: 12/22
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas: 12/23
Hot Chocolate Holiday: 12/24
Writing Around the Christmas Tree: 12/25
Movies will air at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, so gather your friends and loved ones (and some hot cocoa and marshmallows), and prepare for a cozy Christmas season!