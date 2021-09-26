Season 11 of 'Halloween Wars' Introduces Two New Judges — Here's What We Know About Them

Season 11 of 'Halloween Wars' Introduces Two New Judges — Here's What We Know About ThemBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 26 2021, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
If you haven't found the right Halloween-themed show to watch, the Food Network has you covered.
Enter: Halloween Wars, the deliciously spooky competition show that pits five teams against one another to create edible Halloween displays. The winning team will be rewarded with $50,000 and bragging rights, making the show the perfect competition to watch as the weather gets cold.
The panel of three judges for the show changes annually, typically with at least one guest judge. Here's everything we know about the Season 11 judges of Halloween Wars.
Who are the judges for Season 11 of 'Halloween Wars'? There is one returning judge.
There are eleven seasons of Halloween Wars and a lot of different judges over the years, guest or otherwise! Judges on Halloween Wars include Miles Teves, Tom Savini, Brian Kinney, Don Mancini, Todd Tucker, Sid Haig, R.L. Stine, Naomi Grossman, Jackson Rathbone, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.
Shinmin Li.
Shinmin Li has been with Halloween Wars since the beginning of the show. A cake artist herself, according to her Instagram bio, Shinmin also judges Holiday Wars closer to December. She is also the co-founder of Kora Community, an app that connects those with kitchen nightmares to cooks who will come to their homes and make a meal for them.
Aarti Sequeira.
One of the new judges is Aarti Sequeira, best known as the winner of the sixth season of The Next Food Network Star. After her victory, her show Aarti Party premiered on Food Network in 2010. After her work at Aarti Party, Aarti went on to host Taste in Translation for the Cooking Channel, where she discusses popular dishes from around the world.
Eddie Jackson.
Former professional football player and current chef Eddie Jackson is no stranger to competition. After retiring from football, Eddie was briefly a personal trainer before competing on MasterChef. Although he came in eighth, Eddie was determined to continue his career and won the eleventh season of Food Network Star.
Eddie hosts his cooking competition series for Food Network called BBQ Blitz and hosts Christmas Cookie Challenge as well.
Halloween Wars also occasionally switches up their hosts, and past hosts include Justin Willman (Seasons 1–4), Rossi Morreale (Season 5), Jonathan Bennett (Seasons 6-10), and actor and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans, who will host Season 11.
A press release from the Food Network says that at least one of the challenges will task contestants to create edible versions of dangerous artifacts from Zak's Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. With that challenge in mind, this season is sure to have lots of thrills and chills!
You can watch Halloween Wars on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network or stream on Discovery Plus.