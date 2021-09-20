There Have Been Lots of Changes to 'Halloween Wars,' and Fans Aren't Happy

Previously on Halloween Wars, the episodes were split into two rounds: the Small Scare and the Spine Chiller. In the first part a.k.a. the Small Scare, contestants would have 45 minutes to make their own interpretation of some kind of scary theme. But in the Spine Chiller, they would get to work on something big.

@Zak_Bagans @FoodNetwork and @discoveryplus . You ruined Halloween Wars. I looked forward to watching and this is garbage. Im bored. How can you have Halloween Wars witn no pumpkin carvers? I miss Jonathan. No spine chiller and no guest judges. This sucks!

Here, contestants would get hours to work on a food-based sculpture around a theme. This means they really had to work together if they want to get everything done correctly before time is up.

Lastly, there is one more change to Halloween Wars, although this one may only affect the contestants. The show used to offer a $50,000 cash prize. In Season 11, that has been cut in half to $25,000. So there's a chance at least some of these changes have to do with a budget slash of some kind.

For now, Food Network hasn't said anything about why all these changes have been made.

You can watch Halloween Wars on Food Network Sundays at 9 p.m. EST or on Discovery Plus.