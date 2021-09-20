Paranormal Investigator Zak Bagans Is the Next Star to Host 'Halloween Wars'

One of the most tension-filled TV shows out there, Halloween Wars captures the cutthroat competition between teams of some of the most adroit bakers, cake and sugar artists, and the like.

Season 11 of Halloween Wars features rising stars like Corterrius "DaCakeGoat" Allen and Holly Webster. This year's judges include Eddie Jackson, Aarti Sequeira, and, of course, Halloween Wars veteran Shinmin Li. But who is the host?