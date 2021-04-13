Martha Stewart Is Adding a Twist to a Food Network Classic with 'Chopped: Martha Rules'

Though the saying goes that "if it aint broke dont fix it," Martha Stewart has always been known to make her own rules. The crafter, author, and overall expert in entertaining is taking over Chopped — one of the Food Network's most popular offerings — and she's adding her own twist to the beloved formula.

Host Ted Allen and judges Marc Murphy and Marcus Samuelsson are joining Martha for a super-sized version of the mystery-ingredients cooking competition, Chopped: Martha Rules.