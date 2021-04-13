Martha Stewart Is Adding a Twist to a Food Network Classic with 'Chopped: Martha Rules'By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 13 2021, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
Though the saying goes that "if it aint broke dont fix it," Martha Stewart has always been known to make her own rules. The crafter, author, and overall expert in entertaining is taking over Chopped — one of the Food Network's most popular offerings — and she's adding her own twist to the beloved formula.
Host Ted Allen and judges Marc Murphy and Marcus Samuelsson are joining Martha for a super-sized version of the mystery-ingredients cooking competition, Chopped: Martha Rules.
The 16 competitors are cooking outside of the Chopped studio as well, and they are, instead, at a place that's close to Martha's heart.
Keep reading to find out where the series filmed, and to learn more about the various rule changes.
Where is 'Chopped: Martha Rules' filmed?
While the Chopped studio in New York City has been the place where chefs either thrive or crack under the pressure for 47 seasons, Martha's version takes place somewhere else entirely.
The basket revealing, cooking, judging, and eliminating will all be done outside on Chopped: Martha Rules, to keep in line with safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 16 competitors, the judges, and the crew all joined Martha at a farm in picturesque Kennebunkport, ME (which is reportedly one of her favorite places) for the five-episode spin-off.
The rustic location goes along well with Martha's brand, and it also matches the theme of the ingredients that the chefs will be tasked to use.
The location change isn't the only curveball that the chefs will have to deal with. Since Martha is fully in charge, she can order the contestants to switch plates or stations at any point, and she's also going to have control of the timer.
In each of the first four episodes, four chefs will compete in regular Chopped heats. In the fifth and final episode, the winners from each round will battle it out for the $50,000 prize (and for Martha's approval).
When was 'Chopped: Martha Rules' filmed?
The Martha Stewart Living founder and the rest of the team shot the Chopped spin-off over a five day period. The competitors were definitely under a lot of pressure in the kitchen, and there wasn't much time to make any mistakes.
Because the chefs and the expert panel are all wearing light clothing in the trailer, some viewers have been wondering when the New England-centered show was shot.
Based on Martha's Instagram account, Chopped: Martha Rules was filmed from the very end of August to the beginning of September in 2020.
She shared a photo from Kennebunkport on Aug. 30, and she went on to commemorate her "last night in Maine" on Sept. 4.
Though Martha shares a lot of content on her Instagram feed, she has yet to reveal the identity of the Chopped: Martha Rules winner. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who becomes a Chopped champion.
Chopped: Martha Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.