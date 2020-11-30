No One Better to Celebrate the Holidays With Than Food Network's Eddie Jackson

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s officially Christmas season! And with that comes all our favorite Christmas-themed television content, including the return of beloved Food Network competition show, Christmas Cookie Challenge .

Host Eddie Jackson also returns to this year’s Christmas Cookie Challenge, and with his fourth stint on the show, audience members want to know more about the handsome football-player-turned-chef’s life, and more importantly, Eddie’s wife .

Now in its fourth consecutive year, Christmas Cookie Challenge returns to crown an all-new holiday cookie master, and the lucky winner stands to take home the grand prize of $10,000.

Who is Chef Eddie Jackson’s wife?

When pro-footballer Eddie Jackson became a star on the Food Network, he won the hearts of fans around the country. Eddie’s first career as a pro-footballer started back in 2004, after he committed to the University of Arkansas. Over the next few years, Eddie played for a number of professional teams like the Carolina Panthers, the Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Redskins.

In 2008, after retiring from the game, Eddie became a personal trainer, but his father also encouraged him to pursue his other dream: cooking. Before he was even on the Food Network, Eddie owned and operated his own a Caribbean grill-inspired food truck in Texas.

The former cornerback rose to culinary fame on the Food Network in 2015, after beating out a group of talented chefs on the Food Network Star. Eddie then went on to host a number of shows for the Food Network before landing the hosting gig on Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Despite many years in the limelight, first for his accomplishments in football and then in the culinary world, the Food Network star has managed to keep his personal life pretty private. In 2015, after he was crowned Food Network Star, Eddie opened up to TV Line for the first and only time about how his girlfriend had encouraged his culinary pursuits.

He said that he was watching television soon after moving to Houston when he saw the call to be on the show. He turned to his girlfriend and said, “I think I can do that,” to which she responded, “Then do it!” Eddie went to the audition and the rest, as they say, is history.

Eddie and his girlfriend have a strong relationship and the couple doesn’t allow Eddie’s work in the public eye to affect them. When Eddie was on Food Network Star, his food wasn’t the only focal point for the judges. Many of them, especially the women, had a lot to say about Eddie’s good looks and impressive physique.