'Street Outlaws' Isn't Streaming on Discovery Plus, but It's on Another Platform

For many fans of The Discovery Channel , Discovery Plus was a great way to watch the best of the channel's lineup on demand. The service launched last year with a slew of offerings, and it's only continued to add to its library in the time since its initial launch. Although the streamer certainly has a wide variety of titles, there are some big shows missing that die-hard Discovery fans are beginning to notice.

One of the biggest shows that is not currently available to stream on Discovery Plus is Street Outlaws , and its absence has been a problem for fans of the show. Discovery has not provided a clear explanation for why Street Outlaws isn't on Discovery Plus, but the network does have another way for fans of the show to watch it if they can't catch it live.

'Street Outlaws' is available on Discovery Go.

The streaming landscape is vast and confusing today, and it can often be tough to keep track of the nomenclature. Discovery Plus does not have Street Outlaws, but Discovery Go does. Discovery Plus is the network's flagship streaming service, which requires a separate subscription and a monthly fee. In exchange for that subscription fee, subscribers get access to a vast array of content besides the stuff that airs on Discovery.

By contrast, Discovery Go is a much simpler platform that is most easily accessed through a web browser. The service contains just episodes of shows that air on The Discovery Channel, and doesn't necessarily have a full library of older episodes to peruse. Discovery Go also requires a cable subscription, which means that only users who have cable can access the shows.

Street Outlaws is available to that audience, which means that there is a way to watch even if you can't catch it on TV. Still, Discovery Go is not the most convenient platform for most users, and it leaves those without a cable subscription without the chance to watch the show in any format. It's unclear when it may be added to Discovery Plus, but for now, the show remains difficult to access.

Time to turn this thing around. 😤



Source: Twitter