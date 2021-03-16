Did 'Street Outlaws' Get Canceled or Has It Been Renewed for Season 18?

Season 17 of Street Outlaws began earlier this year, and the new season highlights the OGs of the streets in some fast and furious high speed racing. Things are quite different this season, one of the most significant changes being that Chief and Murder Nova decided to go their separate ways, ending the biggest brotherhood in street racing history.

It will be interesting to see if Chief's and Murder Nova's racing will be impacted this season since they've been there for one another with technical support and advice over the last decade. Chief puts the 405 to the test this season with the most crucial list shakeup ever to allow the true racers to rise to the top after feeling like drivers have gotten soft.

Viewers have seen that it's not going to be easy since the OKC racers have put themselves and their cars through complete hell to dominate on the no prep track. It appears that the season is halfway through, and fans are wondering whether Street Outlaws got canceled, or if the street racing reality show will be coming back for Season 18.

He also stated he doesn't pay attention to that anymore. He shared, "Honestly, at this point in the game, the first couple of seasons, I was always really worried if we were going to get picked up, but it's been going so strong for so long now that it's all I know. If there wasn't another season, I would be the most surprised because I don't even think about it anymore. All I think about is preparing for the next season."

As of this moment, it is yet to be announced if Street Outlaws has been canceled or if it's going to be renewed for Season 18. Hopefully, viewers will get the opportunity to see Big Chief and his 405 crew in another season. Big Chief spoke to HollywoodSoapbox about the show and had said that for a while in the earlier seasons, he would be concerned about whether Street Outlaws would get renewed for another season.

Discovery debuted 'Street Outlaws' spinoff 'Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days.'

For the first time in almost three years, longtime rivals JJ Da Boss of Street Outlaws: Memphis and Big Chief of the 405 of Street Outlaws, based in Oklahoma City, are sharing the screen and the road in a new show, Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days. The series premiered back in January and features 64 of the most accomplished drivers from the Street Outlaws universe. These drivers are racing on one road in Scottsbluff, Neb., to compete for one of the biggest Cash Days in Street Outlaws history.

In a press release about the new show Discovery stated, “All of the Street Outlaws all-stars are back, but this time, it’s every man or woman for themself. While no strangers to the popular Cash Days, these drivers have never seen a double-elimination competition to this scale. With more racers and more money on the line, they’re gearing up for a MEGA race with a $600,000 prize pool on the line. Hosted by race-master Boosted GT (Chris Hamilton)."

According to the press release, "Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days is the most lucrative ever — with 64 of the fastest drivers from all over the country going head-to-head."

