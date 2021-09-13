10 Frightfully Good Halloween Nail Designs to Try This Season, Courtesy of TikTok

Break out the cobwebs, spiders, ghosts, and pumpkins because Halloween is just around the corner. If you love this time of year (like many of us do), you're probably busy planning your costume, decorating your home, stocking up on candy, and breaking out your Halloween-related gear to wear through Oct. 31.

Well, if you're truly ready to get into the spirit of Halloween, we've rounded up a few nail designs that we are totally obsessed with on TikTok . Users on the platform have shared their amazingly spooky nail designs inspired by your favorite slasher films and witchy classics. Check out these creepily cool TikTok nail designs below.

10 inspiring Halloween nail designs from TikTok that are scary good.

1. Ghost art Who you gonna call? If you're ready to serve up some scares, check out this TikTok user's ghost art nail design on TikTok. We are seriously obsessed with the geometric patterns of the ghosts painted on her nails. It's an understated design that will have people constantly complimenting you on the black-and-white look. If you're looking to add some pops of color to your nails this season, this TikTok user also shared several Halloween-related designs featuring spider webs, black cats, and more.

2. Killer nails Do you want your nails to slay? If you love classic slasher films, check out this nail art inspired by serial killer Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th. We totally love the faux blood and hockey mask look.

3. Scream for cool nails. What's your favorite scary movie? If you would like to create a subtle nod to an iconic slasher movie, check out this user's Scream-inspired nails. The TikToker's nails are simply painted a nude color while her middle finger has a painted image of Ghost Face and her ring finger completes the look with a bit of fake blood splatter.

4. Scary pumpkins This classic orange and black design is perfect for Halloween lovers. Whether you make all of the carved pumpkin faces the same or paint them with different expressions, this nail art is scary good. 5. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Will you say his name three times? Inspired by the Michael Keaton classic, these Beetlejuice nails are a fun addition for the month of October.

6. True crime If you're obsessed with true crime cases then these "crime scene" nails are totally for you. The simple design spells out the words "crime scene" on your fingers and for an extra touch, add a fingerprint on one nail. 7. Classic pumpkins Not all Halloween nail designs have to be scary. This classic pumpkin and spider web manicure is so cute! Seriously, just add a pumpkin spice latte to the pic to add to the ambiance.

8. Blood splatter Add a little gore to your nails with this blood splatter design. #Obsessed! 9. Hocus Pocus nails Put a spell on people this Halloween season with these Hocus Pocus-inspired nails. From the Sanderson Sisters to Binx the cat, these movie-themed nails are glorious. Plus, we promise they won't make you sick.